Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $19.05 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $43,117,206. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.04. 395,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,852. The company has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

