Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 153,558 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,558 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,696,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,914 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,023,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after buying an additional 180,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

RF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 1,483,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.