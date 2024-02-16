Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $3.31 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.31 or 0.00006386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $346.88 million and approximately $77.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.55 or 0.05355076 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00077105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

