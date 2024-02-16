QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $31.07 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,387,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,719,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $211,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.