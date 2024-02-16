QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $18.03 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $557.26. 331,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,313. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $582.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $532.67 and a 200 day moving average of $495.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

