QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 132,763 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.72. 1,976,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,553. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.