QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 419,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kroger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Kroger by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kroger by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 1,652,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,692. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

