QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,893 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 37.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 409,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 294.6% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,327,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,039,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.