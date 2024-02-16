QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 346,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,924,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 225,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $67,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,275,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,283,604,000 after acquiring an additional 452,757 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $11,798,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 326,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,354,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,617.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 239,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,963,000 after buying an additional 230,887 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.99. 12,443,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,539,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.67 and its 200-day moving average is $336.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $488.62.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.