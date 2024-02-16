QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 638,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,209,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,513,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $595,103,000 after acquiring an additional 294,863 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 130,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 444,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,606 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 141.3% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,273,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.