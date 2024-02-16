QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $21.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $674.00. The company had a trading volume of 413,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.66. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $677.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

