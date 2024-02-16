QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 737,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,190,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.01. 14,416,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,404,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $269.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

