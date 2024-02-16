QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $24.25 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.86. 1,133,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,677. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $334.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

