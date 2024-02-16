QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $47.49 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 618,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,000. Aflac accounts for approximately 0.8% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Aflac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 685,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

