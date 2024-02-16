QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $22.75 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,745,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of PACCAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 140,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 46.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 74,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $33,668,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 512,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR by 20.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 421,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,668. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.