QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $17.38 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NUE traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.72. The stock had a trading volume of 426,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $190.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day moving average is $164.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

