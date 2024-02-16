QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 329,196 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 329,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Edison as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

