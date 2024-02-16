QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,824 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

CDNS traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.35 and its 200-day moving average is $256.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.