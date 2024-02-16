Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Increased by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.06. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.39.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 11,331 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$85,549.05. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

