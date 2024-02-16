Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AG. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.