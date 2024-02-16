Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.49.

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.15. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$5.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.76%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

