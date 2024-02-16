Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Raised by Analyst

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the technology company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Shares of WTS opened at $201.49 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $153.25 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $14,626,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

