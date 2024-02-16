Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Issued By Zacks Research

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $14.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Community Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

