PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.77

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.77 and last traded at $130.96, with a volume of 135042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

