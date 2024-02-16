Prudential PLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after buying an additional 6,757,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,574,000 after buying an additional 1,667,053 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,896,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 197,092 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,208,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 27,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,299. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

