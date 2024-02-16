Prudential PLC Sells 7,214 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 1,364,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

