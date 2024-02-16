Prudential PLC Sells 21,989 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,989 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after buying an additional 223,984 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $13.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,800. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

