Prudential PLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $511.77. The company had a trading volume of 138,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $514.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

