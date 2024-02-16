Prudential PLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.94. 58,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,660. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $491.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

