Prudential PLC Sells 11,927 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 26.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Linde by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.50. 313,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,963. The firm has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.28. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $319.23 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

