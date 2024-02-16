Prudential PLC Purchases New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI traded down $111.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $892.85. 15,057,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,477,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $1,077.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.54 and a 200-day moving average of $327.07.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.20.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

