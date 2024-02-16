Prudential PLC Purchases 11,119 Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.47% of Hesai Group worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

Hesai Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 94,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

