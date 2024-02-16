Prudential PLC Invests $6.03 Million in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 319,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,003 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 509,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.65. 27,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,299. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $21.13.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

