Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Prudential PLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 295,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $90.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

