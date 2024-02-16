Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prudential PLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.58. The stock had a trading volume of 658,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,788. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $214.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

