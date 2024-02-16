Prudential PLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $54.91. 2,376,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,946,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.