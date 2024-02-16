Prudential PLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 1,283,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

