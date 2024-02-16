Prudential PLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $481,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.22. 1,156,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

