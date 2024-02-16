Prudential PLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,609 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.23% of Weibo worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 286,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Weibo stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 547,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,025. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

