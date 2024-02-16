Prudential PLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.94. 58,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.82. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.73.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

