Prudential PLC Has $10.23 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.84.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.55. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

