Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $511.32. The stock had a trading volume of 99,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.25 and its 200-day moving average is $452.82. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

