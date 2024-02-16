Prudential PLC Buys 56,359 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 443.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,359 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,852. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

