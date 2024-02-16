Prudential PLC Acquires 11,119 Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.47% of Hesai Group worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,695,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hesai Group by 1,958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 139,040 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hesai Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of HSAI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 94,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Hesai Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $503.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hesai Group Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
