ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Trading Down 0.4%

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 1,204,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,112,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

ProShares Short Dow30 Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Dow30

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.