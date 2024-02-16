ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.71

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 763029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

ProFrac Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ProFrac by 9.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 84.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.