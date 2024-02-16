Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Purchases $62,900.00 in Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman acquired 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $157,726.08.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman acquired 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $1,226.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the first quarter worth $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

