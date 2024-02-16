Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 26.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

