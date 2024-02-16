Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.20.

Primerica Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.25. Primerica has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $247.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

