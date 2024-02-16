Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$115.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$92.53 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$87.68 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$93.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C($0.15). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.674505 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

